Arsenal player ratings vs Atalanta: David Raya, you cannot be serious?! Gunners goalkeeper produces more heroics to earn Champions League point as Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus misfire

The Spain shot-stopper produced a remarkable double-save to keep out Mateo Retegui in what proved to be the key moment in Thursday's stalemate

Arsenal were indebted to David Raya as the goalkeeper again produced heroics to help secure a 0-0 draw with Atalanta in the Gunners' opening game of the Champions League season in Bergamo.

Mikel Arteta's side had the better of the few chances that were created during the first half as Bukayo Saka had a free-kick saved by Marco Carnesecchi before Gabriel Martinelli spooned an effort from the edge of the box over the bar.

The home side were handed a golden opportunity to take the lead early in the second period, however, as Thomas Partey tripped Ederson inside the area, only for Raya to deny Mateo Retegui both from the penalty spot and, unbelievably, as the striker looked to head in the rebound from close-range.

Both sides had further opportunities to break the deadlock, as Juan Cuadrado twice curled shots narrowly off target before Martinelli wasted a great chance after being played in behind by substitute Raheem Sterling. In the end, however, neither team could find a breakthrough and were made to settle for a point.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Gewiss Stadium...