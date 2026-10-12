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'We will come through it' - Michael Carrick fully believes Manchester United squad will overcome sticky spell
Carrick maintains faith despite difficult results
Manchester United head coach Carrick has described the club's current situation as a 'challenging, stickier' period but remains steadfast in his conviction that the squad will find their way out of the slump. The Red Devils have endured a frustrating start to the season, managing just two victories from their opening eight fixtures across all competitions. Following recent defeats to local rivals Manchester City and Brighton, the side has struggled for momentum, recording consecutive draws against Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.
Speaking ahead of Tuesday's crucial Champions League encounter against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano, Carrick was realistic about the team's position while defending his long-term vision. 'Of course we hoped for a lot more [this season], we expected a lot more, but we are where we are,' he explained during a press conference on Monday.
'I was aware there was going to be a period when it was going to become a bit more challenging, a bit stickier. That's part of it. Football and building something takes a journey. You've got to overcome things,' he said as quoted by ESPN. The manager’s focus now shifts to the European stage, where a 4-0 thrashing of Sabah on matchday one has provided a rare highlight in an otherwise underwhelming campaign for the Manchester giants.
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Defying the narrative of disaster at Old Trafford
The pressure is mounting on Carrick as Manchester United currently sit in 13th place in the Premier League table, having secured only one victory in their first six domestic outings. Despite the outside noise and the perceived crisis surrounding the club, the manager is determined to keep the atmosphere inside the dressing room positive.
'I understand that when it's not going too well, there's a real clamour and a real feeling of 'it's a disaster, it's all wrong and everything needs to be changed.' I kind of get that, but that's not our mindset, certainly not mine. I love this part sometimes, when it's going against you, you see who's really there, within the group, the squad, the club, who wants to be here for the long term. The supporters are desperate for it and we've got to give them something. You've got to embrace challenges to get where you want to be. I totally believe we'll come through it,' the United boss added.
Handling the weight of expectation
Carrick’s permanent appointment followed a highly successful interim spell in the latter half of the 2025-26 season, where he replaced Ruben Amorim and revitalised a struggling side, ultimately guiding the team to a third-place finish in the Premier League to secure a return to the Champions League.
'It depends how you define pressure,' the United manager remarked. 'We know what we want and what we're capable of doing as a team. We want to be part of something successful, there's no negativity about that. There's going to be times when it's a bit of a struggle, but to get anywhere, to do something good, something great, you've got to be able to do something difficult, and get through it.'
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Identifying the margins of error
The recent 1-1 draw with a struggling Tottenham side at Old Trafford served as a painful reminder of the team’s current vulnerabilities. Despite Spurs being reduced to ten men for the closing stages of the match, United failed to see out the result and conceded a demoralising 92nd-minute equaliser.
'It's very fine lines,' Carrick concluded. 'The last three goals we've conceded in the league have all been avoidable. It's very fine margins. But I've got the utmost confidence in the boys that we can win games, and win a lot of games.'
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