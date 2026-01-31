Michael Carrick stance on Bruno Fernandes exit revealed as Man Utd captain weighs up future

Fernandes' United contract runs until 2027 and as that ticks down, the Portugal international has repeatedly been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. The United captain recently revealed that he could have left the club last summer but chose to stay, despite potentially earning "much more money".

He told Canal 11 in mid-December: "Lately, I feel like I’m on thin ice. In England, when a player starts approaching 30, they start thinking they need a makeover. It’s like the furniture. The issue of loyalty isn’t viewed the same way it used to be. I could have left in the last transfer window. I would have earned much more money. I was going to leave a season ago – I won’t say where – but I would have won many trophies that season. I decided to stay because of family reasons, but also because I genuinely love the club. The conversation with the manager also made me stay. If one day I have to play in Saudi Arabia, I’ll play in Saudi Arabia. My lifestyle will change, my children’s lives will be sunny after six years in Manchester with cold and rain, I’ll be playing in a growing league with renowned players."