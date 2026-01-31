Give Bruno Fernandes more credit! Premier League's creator-in-chief is having a superb season - and Man Utd would be mad to let him leave for Saudi Arabia this summer

"That is what triggered me in that moment, but that's not the excuse for missing the penalty," he added. "I had a very bad hit on the ball. I put my foot too under the ball and that's why it ended up going over the bar."

The miss contributed to United failing to win away against Fulham for the first time in 15 years, and Fernandes was widely ridiculed afterwards. "I thought it was embarrassing beyond belief," Craig Burley said on ESPN. "A lot of his career at United has been good but there's been a sideshow as well and that encapsulated it for me."

It wasn't the first time Fernandes had been ridiculed after facing Fulham. Following a surprise win for the Cottagers at Old Trafford, Fulham's official Tiktok account poked fun at the Portuguese for allegedly feigning injury. Fernandes was furious and so was United coach Erik ten Hag as the player had what the Dutchman described as "a serious injury" and played through the pain in his next game.

Fernandes will no doubt be looking to make a statement when United host Fulham on Sunday keen to extend their perfect start under Michael Carrick. And no one is laughing at him now as he is back to his very best, back in the position where he thrives the most and leading United's resurgence.