Newcastle board reach definitive decision on Matthias Jaissle’s future after sluggish Premier League start

Jaissle is under no immediate pressure at Newcastle despite a disappointing opening to the campaign. The club hierarchy is prepared to give the 38-year-old manager time to establish his methods and turn results around, as per TEAMtalk.

The Magpies currently sit 11th in the Premier League table with just eight points from their opening seven fixtures. A weekend 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa followed a heavy 4-1 loss away to newly promoted Coventry, fueling frustration among the fan base.

Some supporters have grown restless over the early form, with one influential fanzine even calling for the manager to be sacked. However, senior figures at St James' Park retain firm belief in the project Jaissle is constructing.