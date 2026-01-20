Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi breaks silence on Man Utd job links as hunt for Ruben Amorim's permanent replacement continues

De Zerbi also claimed the Premier League is the best in the world but insisted that he's happy where he is. He told TNT Sports: "Marseille is the right place for me, because the people love football and they feel the passion. It's a religion more than a sport, and it's more than a job. If you want to work at the club, you have to eat, drink, and sleep football. At the moment, I feel very good at this club. We're building something special. [Sporting director] Medhi Benatia, [president] Pablo Longoria, and I are working to make Marseille better. I feel my work in the city is not finished. In the future, for sure, the Premier League is a different fashion to any other league in the world, but at the moment, my focus is just on Marseille. The Premier League is absolutely the best league in the world, and I have great memories of when I worked in Brighton. It was an amazing experience for me, and I feel the league is getting better and better."