Marcus Rashford gets fresh hope over Barcelona move! Man Utd outcast accepts significant compromise over wage demands as Spanish giants could fund January transfer by selling academy star Unai Hernandez to Al-Ittihad
Marcus Rashford will reportedly make a significant compromise to join Barcelona in January after falling out of favour at Manchester United.
- Rashford is looking for a Man Utd exit
- Barcelona remain keen to sign the striker
- Forward will take pay cut to seal loan move