This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Bad news for Marcus Rashford! Barcelona dream starting to fade as Hansi Flick makes key January decision M. Rashford H. Flick Barcelona Manchester United LaLiga Premier League E. Garcia Transfers Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has made a key decision for the January transfer window which could spell the end of Marcus Rashford's move to Catalunya. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Marcus Rashford heavily linked with Barcelona

Hansi Flick decides to keep Eric Garcia

Rashford move unlikely due to wage bill issues Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱