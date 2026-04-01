Marc Guehi makes worrying 'not easy putting the shirt on' admission after England's loss to 'well-drilled' Japan

Guehi urged both his team-mates and the supporters to remain united as the squad prepares for the intense scrutiny that defines the build-up to a major tournament. He said: "It is important to have these games to see where we are at, but it is all about perspective, making sure we learn, and we stick together. It is easy to look at this one game, especially after the campaign that we've had; it's been positive, so it's important that we stick together and get better."

He added: "It's not easy putting the shirt on. You play against teams that are well-drilled and disciplined. They qualified for the World Cup as well, and they want to prove a point when they come here. I will reiterate, it is important that we stick together, learn from this moment, and move forward."