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Marc Guehi makes worrying 'not easy putting the shirt on' admission after England's loss to 'well-drilled' Japan
Historic setback at Wembley
Thomas Tuchel’s experimental lineup struggled to find a clinical edge despite commanding 75 per cent of the possession against a disciplined Japanese side. The decisive moment arrived in the 23rd minute when Brighton winger Mitoma found the net, marking the first time an Asian nation has ever defeated England. The goal also ended Jordan Pickford’s remarkable personal streak of 922 minutes without conceding for his country, a run stretching back to October 2024.
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A captain’s call for realism
Wearing the armband in the absence of Harry Kane, Guehi was candid about the immense pressure of performing under the weight of the national jersey against such disciplined international opposition. He emphasised that while the result at Wembley was poor, these high-stakes friendlies are strategically designed to expose tactical flaws before the tournament begins in North America. He told ITV: "Obviously disappointing, but we have to be realistic. This is why we play these games towards this time in the season, we need these tests as a team. If we have the right perspective, then these games help us to build, to be better, to improve, and to go into the next stage, which is the World Cup, and to be ready."
Maintaining unity under scrutiny
Guehi urged both his team-mates and the supporters to remain united as the squad prepares for the intense scrutiny that defines the build-up to a major tournament. He said: "It is important to have these games to see where we are at, but it is all about perspective, making sure we learn, and we stick together. It is easy to look at this one game, especially after the campaign that we've had; it's been positive, so it's important that we stick together and get better."
He added: "It's not easy putting the shirt on. You play against teams that are well-drilled and disciplined. They qualified for the World Cup as well, and they want to prove a point when they come here. I will reiterate, it is important that we stick together, learn from this moment, and move forward."
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Final preparations for North America
England will now face a period of intense deliberation as Tuchel finalises his 26-man squad for the World Cup. The lack of attacking bite without Kane highlights a significant over-reliance on their captain, an issue that must be addressed before they face the diverse challenges of Group L against Croatia, Ghana, and Panama.