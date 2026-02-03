Marc Guehi, Endrick and the 10 best-value signings of the January transfer window

We come to the first of three loans on this list. Not all loans are equal, and to crack our top 10, it has to be a move that actually moves the needle for the team who have acquired the player.

In the case of Champions League-chasing Marseille, they managed to persuade Arsenal to part with Ethan Nwaneri, despite the Gunners long insisting the teenage talent wouldn't be allowed to leave for the second half of the season. But the chance for a player of such potential to work in a more developmental league under Roberto De Zerbi - whose future is now incredibly uncertain - was too good to turn down.

"I think the talented young players that we have need minutes, and in this case, Ethan wasn't having enough minutes, and the last thing that we want is to cut his development because he's such a talent and someone who lives and breathes football; that's his life," Mikel Arteta said. "After discussing it with him, his father, the agent, and the club, we decided the best thing to do was to leave and go on loan.

"Then we have to pick the right place, and having all the options, understand the experience that we had in Marseille as well with [William Saliba], the fact that Roberto is there and he's an incredible developer of young talent and he's a really courageous manager in the way he plays, the way he plays with young talent as well and he has a big track record about that."