Marc Guehi is a superb signing - but can England defender alone save 'embarrassing' Man City's season from spiralling out of control?

Guardiola cannot be absolved of blame, either. The manager has continued to set the team up in the same way despite injuries making them ever more vulnerable, leaving a three-man defence in possession that is screened only by Rodri. United subsequently sliced through them all too easily, and Bodo did the same.
The huge number of absent players is not helping, with Nico Gonzalez and Matheus Nunes being missed in the last couple of games in addition to the gaping hole in the defence caused by Dias, Gvardiol and Stones' injuries.
"I don't want to blame anyone, but we need to take more responsibility because in the end it's not good enough,” Haaland said after the Bodo loss. “We're Man City. We can't go around and not win games. I just apologise to everyone; every single Man City supporter and every single supporter that travelled today, because in the end it's embarrassing."
He wasn’t the only City player to feel guilty about the result and performance as the squad agreed to refund the 374 supporters who made the trip to Norway the full price of their tickets, stumping up almost £10,000 to do so.
It’s a nice gesture that mirrors similar ones taken by clubs such as Arsenal and Everton in the past, but what City fans want to know most of all is whether or not to brace themselves for more horror shows. Guehi should help stem the bleeding, but it will take a lot of self-reflection from his new team-mates for City to recover from their January blues.