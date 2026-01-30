Man City complete £27m sale of young star to Fulham as Pep Guardiola trims squad back down for Premier League title challenge

Speaking to FFCtv upon his unveiling, Bobb revealed that a conversation with his international teammate Sander Berge played a pivotal role in convincing him to swap Manchester for London. The Norwegian connection proved vital, with Berge selling the lifestyle and the dressing room culture to his compatriot.

"It feels great to be here. I had a great day meeting everyone and I’m very excited," Bobb said. "I’ve always known Fulham to be a good club, with good players and a great stadium. I spoke to Sander, my good friend, and I spoke to the manager."

Bobb also highlighted the tactical clarity provided by the Fulham boss during their discussions. The promise of a system that suits his style of play was the final assurance he needed to leave the comfort of the Etihad.

"He explained what the system’s like, and how the lads are, and how the club is," Bobb added. "He seemed lovely, so it was an easy decision basically."

