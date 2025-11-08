'I made a mistake' - Manuel Neuer accepts blame for howler as Bayern Munich see perfect record end at Union Berlin

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany refused to single out his captain and instead kept his back when he was asked about the blunder from Neuer.

"What do you expect me to say? That I'll say something about my #1 goalkeeper? Of course not," he said. "It's a collective game. When you concede a goal, there are many things and sequences that happen before. We look at those moments too."

For Berlin, this was a night of organisation and belief. They absorbed Bayern’s early pressure, waited patiently for the counters, and struck when opportunities appeared. Luis Díaz produced a sensational goal to level the scores after Doekhi's opener. The Colombian slid in to keep the ball in play, beat a defender while still on the ground, and then lashed home from a very acute angle. Then came Doekhi’s second, which was a poacher’s finish that sent Berlin ahead in the 83rd minute. The Dutch defender had the chance to be the unlikeliest of heroes with a brace against the reigning champions, but Harry Kane had other ideas.