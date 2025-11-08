Harry Kane aims dig after scoring late equaliser as Bayern Munich's 16-game winning streak ends against Union Berlin

Union Berlin went ahead midway through the first half through centre-back Danilho Doekhi. Parity was restored shortly before the break, however, as Luis Diaz bagged a goal of the season contender, finding the far corner past Frederik Rønnow from an incredibly tight angle.

Doekhi netted his and Union Berlin's second in the 83rd minute, which the home side felt was enough to secure victory against the defending Bundesliga champions. However, Kane popped up with the equaliser in second half injury time to maintain Bayern's unbeaten start to the season.

The England captain, though, aimed a thinly veiled dig at Union Berlin at full time, in a clash the striker concedes was a 'tough game'. The capital side may sit 10th in the Bundesliga but have lost just one of their opening six home league games this season.