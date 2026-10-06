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Moataz Elgammal

Manchester United launch new specialist role to combat ticket touting crisis at Old Trafford

Manchester United
Premier League

Manchester United are taking definitive action to solve their ongoing ticket touting crisis by creating a brand-new specialist role at Old Trafford. The club have faced significant backlash from supporters recently over ticketing issues, prompting the hierarchy to intensify their efforts to protect genuine fans and aim to eradicate the illegal resale market.

  • Manchester United tackle ticket touting problem

    Manchester United have officially launched a search for a Supporter Escalations Executive to address the persistent issue of ticket touts at Old Trafford.

    The club have struggled with offenders purchasing tickets and reselling them at highly inflated prices. Based at the stadium, the newly appointed executive will serve as the primary point of contact for fans and will chiefly oversee thorough investigations into suspected instances of illegal ticket touting, ensuring all cases are handled fairly across the fanbase, according to the Manchester Evening News.

  • Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Details of the new executive role

    An advertisement posted on the official club website detailed the extensive responsibilities of the new position. It stated: "This role is key to support the Club's mission to tackle ticket touting by independently managing a high volume of complex supporter investigations, sanctions, appeals and escalations. Use AI, technology and spreadsheet-based data analysis to identify patterns, trends and emerging risks, while applying excellent judgement and delivering clear, empathetic communication."

    The statement continued: "Ensure every case is handled efficiently and consistently, upholding Club policy, values, legal obligations and fairness across the whole fanbase."

  • Fan protests and recent club bans

    This administrative change follows a controversial decision by United to ban 685 season ticket holders who were allegedly involved in touting activities.

    While the club have attempted to crack down on the black market, some suspended fans continue to protest their innocence. This widespread frustration culminated in a supporter demonstration during last month's Manchester derby. The new executive will be specifically tasked with rebuilding trust by ensuring supporters feel heard, informed and respected throughout their appeal process, regardless of the final outcome.

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    What next for Man Utd?

    United will now focus on finalising the recruitment for this crucial position to restore harmony at Old Trafford. Once the Supporter Escalations Executive is appointed, the club must quickly implement the new AI and data-driven protocols to effectively manage appeals and definitively stop the exploitation of genuine match-going fans.

Premier League
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Manchester United
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Tottenham Hotspur
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