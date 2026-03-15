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Tom Maston

Man Utd women's player ratings vs Chelsea: Dominique Janssen's disastrous error costs Red Devils dear in League Cup final defeat

Manchester United came up short in Sunday's Women's League Cup final, losing 2-0 to Chelsea after a catastrophic Dominique Janssen error gifted Lauren James the opening goal. Marc Skinner's side did have plenty of the play in Bristol across the course of the 90 minutes, but their hopes of a fightback were extinguished by substitute Aggie Beever-Jones in the second half.

Elisabeth Terland came close to opening the scoring inside the first two minutes when she forced Hannah Hampton into a save from 25 yards out, but United fell behind when Janssen was robbed by James after mis-controlling a throw-in close to her own penalty area. England star James was thus able to dribble into the box and send Phallon Tullis-Joyce the wrong way with her finish.

United looked to fight back as Terland threatened again, first firing wide from the edge of the area before striking the crossbar with an angled drive. Maya Le Tissier had to be on her toes at the other end, however, as she chased back to deny Alyssa Thompson after the United States forward was sent through on goal.

Ellen Wangerheim blew United's best chance in the final seconds of the first half when she scuffed a shot from close range following Melvine Malard's fine run and cross, while Lisa Naalsund stung Hampton's palms not long after the break.

Chelsea, though, eventually got a foothold in the game and secured the first silverware of the season when Beever-Jones held off Hanna Lundqvist and forced the ball past Tullis-Joyce from close range.

GOAL rates United's players from Ashton Gate...

  • FBL-ENG-LCUP-WOMEN-CHELSEA-MAN UTDAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce (5/10):

    Done by the eyes of James for the opening goal to be beaten at her near post. Had no chance with Beever-Jones' goal to seal it.

    Jayde Riviere (7/10):

    Did excellently against the double threat of Thompson and Baltimore down the Chelsea left while offering something in attack too.

    Maya Le Tissier (7/10):

    Superb challenge on Thompson kept United in the game late in the first half. Continues to impress at the heart of the defence.

    Dominique Janssen (3/10):

    A game that was defined by her dreadful error. James caused her problems throughout, but that was still no excuse for the mistake that gifted Chelsea their opening goal.

    Hanna Lundqvist (5/10):

    Solid enough at left-back as she looked to deal with the pace of Rytting Kaneryd. Not strong enough to deny Beever-Jones after being moved over to the right, though.

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  • FBL-ENG-LCUP-WOMEN-CHELSEA-MAN UTDAFP

    Midfield

    Jess Park (5/10):

    Nowhere near her influential best. Showed some nice touches but formation meant she couldn't drift inside as she would have liked.

    Lisa Naalsund (5/10):

    A solid presence at the heart of the United midfield, even if she offers little in possession. Tested Hampton early in the second half.

    Julia Zigiotti Olme (7/10):

    So good in tight spaces and got United moving with some fine forward passes.

    Melvine Malard (5/10):

    Burned Bronze once in the first half but otherwise failed to make an impact down the left. Slightly better when switched to the right shortly before half-time, but still not at her decisive best.

  • FBL-ENG-LCUP-WOMEN-CHELSEA-MAN UTDAFP

    Attack

    Ellen Wangerheim (4/10):

    A couple of good moments of hold-up play, she lacked the quality or conviction to trouble the Chelsea defence. Blew her big chance just before half-time.

    Elisabeth Terland (7/10):

    Seemed to enjoy playing as part of a front two as she provided more threat than anyone else in a United shirt. Forced Hampton into an early save and hit the crossbar in a positive performance.

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  • Subs & Manager

    Fridolina Rolfo (5/10):

    Needed to do better to stop the cross that led to Beever-Jones' goal.

    Lea Schuller (5/10):

    A slight upgrade on Wangerheim but still didn't offer enough.

    Simi Awujo (N/A):

    Caused problems in her short cameo.

    Marc Skinner (5/10):

    Change of system helped Terland but meant his key players such as Park and Malard were diminished in their impact. Obviously huge individual mistake cannot be helped.

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