Man Utd point to transfers & ambition to re-establish themselves to justify controversial season ticket price hike

The decision has not sat well with the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST), who had called for a total freeze on prices in line with a wider campaign by the Football Supporters’ Association. MUST expressed their frustration in a statement, saying: "It is disappointing that the club has ignored our call, as part of the FSA’s league-wide campaign, for a ticket-price freeze. Supporters are paying more and more to watch their team, and as the FSA campaign said: enough is enough. We’ve also learned that 600 more loyal fans are being moved for ever more hospitality."

While some concessions were made regarding ticket forwarding rules, the trust remains concerned about the move toward premium seating. MUST continued: "Those people will be understandably furious, and need to be better treated by the club than those who went through the same thing last year were. That said, we are pleased the club listened to some of our concerns and there are no further restrictions on season-ticket holders forwarding their tickets and no increase in the minimum usage rules. Football clubs make better decisions when they listen to fans – they should do it more."