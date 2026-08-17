Why Man Utd manager Michael Carrick will NEVER win the Premier League or Champions League as Jamie Carragher makes 'stardust' claim

United have found a sense of serenity under Carrick that had been missing for years, but Carragher remains unconvinced that the former England international is the long-term solution for a club chasing the biggest prizes. The Liverpool icon believes that while Carrick has successfully "calmed the circus" at Old Trafford, he lacks the intangible qualities required to outduel the likes of Pep Guardiola or Carlo Ancelotti on the grandest stages of all.

Discussing the manager's long-term prospects, Carragher said on The Overlap: "I’m not saying it’s going to go wrong. What Manchester United have had for the last six months, need that for another 12 months of not being the circus, not being the story all the time, and Carrick brings you that.

"But has he got that stardust to win the biggest trophy? And I think you need to get to a strong position of being a proper Champions League club again.

"A player gets you to a certain level, then we need that stardust. I personally just don’t think Carrick’s got that stardust as a manager to win a Champions League or a Premier League."