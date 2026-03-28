Man City 'made a statement' after dismantling Man Utd as Vivianne Miedema & Co edge closer to WSL title success

"The weather wasn't helping," Jeglertz joked as he began his post-match news conference away from the wind and rain. However, the performance on the pitch was anything but a joke. The City boss described the opening 45 minutes as "one of the best" he has witnessed from his side. His team controlled every facet of the game, leaving United chasing shadows in front of their own fans.

"Definitely, I enjoyed that," Jeglertz added. "It wasn't relaxing, because it never is for a coach, but I felt we had control of the game. The players were enjoying finding solutions to a lot of things. They created chances. It was a fantastic game. It was amazing to watch and be a part of."

This control has been a hallmark of City's season, which saw them go on a 13-game winning run between September and February.



