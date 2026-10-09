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Alvino Hanafi

'He is not a machine!' – Luis Enrique issues passionate defense of PSG superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Paris Saint-Germain
Luis Enrique
K. Kvaratskhelia
Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans
Le Mans
Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has robustly defended Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ahead of Saturday's Ligue 1 meeting with Le Mans. The Spaniard insisted fans must remember the Georgian forward is human following recent criticisms over his consistency.

  • Luis Enrique offers strong support for Kvaratskhelia

    Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique addressed the media ahead of Saturday's Ligue 1 clash against Le Mans at the Parc des Princes. The Spanish manager used his pre-match press conference to publicly back forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following questions regarding his recent form.

    PSG enter the fixture on a three-match winning streak across all competitions, including victories over Brest and Marseille before the international break.

    The manager made it clear that he retains absolute faith in his star forward.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-BRESTAFP

    Manager reminds critics that players are human

    Addressing scrutiny surrounding Kvaratskhelia's performances, Luis Enrique offered a passionate defense of the Georgian international. "Kvara is a top top player. He has shown that at key times," Luis Enrique declared.

    "I am very happy to have him in the squad."

    "But he is not a machine, he is a human being. And it is normal to have highs and not so good moments. There is nothing to worry about."

  • Reflecting on season start and squad integration

    Luis Enrique also discussed how new summer recruits are settling into the squad while assessing PSG's start to the domestic campaign. "It depends on language, the personality of each player, it depends on a lot of things," he explained regarding adaptation.

    "I am the first to be critical of my players, but in analysing the start of the season, we would have deserved to have more points than we currently do."

    "I am very happy with our summer recruits, especially from what I see in training."

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    Demanding total focus against promoted Le Mans

    PSG host promoted side Le Mans, who visit the Parc des Princes on a three-match unbeaten run. Despite the opposition's strong form, Luis Enrique remains focused on securing three points to climb the Ligue 1 table.

    "Le Mans have shown they can compete at this level," Luis Enrique noted. "We will have to be even more aware than usual."

    "There is no easy games, especially after an international break. We are at the Parc des Princes, with our fans, and we want to climb the table."

Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Le Mans crest
Le Mans
LEM