'He is not a machine!' – Luis Enrique issues passionate defense of PSG superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique addressed the media ahead of Saturday's Ligue 1 clash against Le Mans at the Parc des Princes. The Spanish manager used his pre-match press conference to publicly back forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following questions regarding his recent form.

PSG enter the fixture on a three-match winning streak across all competitions, including victories over Brest and Marseille before the international break.

The manager made it clear that he retains absolute faith in his star forward.