Luis Enrique slams 'bad' PSG after latest slip amid worrying run of form in Ligue 1

The draw in Lorient is not an isolated slip; it’s part of a broader trend that’s begun to worry PSG supporters. Since their 1-0 defeat to Marseille in late September, PSG have stumbled repeatedly - drawing against Lille, Strasbourg and now Lorient, all while looking short of rhythm and conviction. Matches that once looked routine are now turning into tests of resilience they keep failing to pass. The Parisian coach didn’t hide his frustration in his post-match interview.

"Why did they cause us so many problems? It’s simple, I think we played a bad match. We had a very bad first half, we didn’t create any chances, the opponent defended very well, and it was difficult. We improved a little in the second half, but I think we could play another 90 minutes without scoring today," said Enrique.

Reflecting on PSG's shortcomings in the game, the PSG head coach said: "I think we lacked composure, we didn't create chances, it's difficult to win an away game like that… Lorient's low block? We're used to those phases of play because most teams defend like that, but when you don't have one-on-ones, movement in space, runs in behind, and you lack composure, it's difficult. Is there frustration? Yes, of course, that’s why I’m a coach. When you don’t get what you want, it’s difficult to manage.”

PSG are currently on top of the table with 21 points, however, Monaco are coming close to closing the gap being in second place with 20 points followed by Marseille, Strasbourg, Lyon and Lens with 19 points each.