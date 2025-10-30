Huge blow for PSG! Desire Doue stretchered off in tears after suffering potentially serious injury in Lorient clash

It was supposed to be another routine night for the French champions after their commanding 3-0 win over Brest last weekend. Doue had been in dazzling form, scoring in back-to-back games and looking every inch the superstar PSG fans had been waiting for. The first half offered little drama, with chances at a premium at both ends. Joel Mvuka tested Lucas Chevalier in the PSG goal, while Yvon Mvogo denied Nuno Mendes and Ibrahim Mbaye at the other end.

The best of the match was saved for the second half. Just four minutes after the restart, PSG struck first. Doue whipped in a precise cross from the right, which was met by Mendes’ header. Although Mvogo initially saved it, the Portuguese full-back slammed in the rebound. But their joy was short-lived. Barely two minutes later, Arsene Kouassi’s cross caused chaos in PSG’s box, with Chevalier unable to fully clear his lines. The rebound fell kindly to Igor Silva, who made no mistake to equalise. Then came the nightmare moment. Around the 60th minute, Doue went down clutching his hamstring and collapsing in agony. The young Frenchman pounded the turf in frustration as tears streamed down his face. PSG’s medical team rushed to his aid, but the injury was serious and he had to leave the pitch on a stretcher.