'None of my players played three full matches!' – Luis de la Fuente reveals fitness strategy after Czechia win

Speaking after the final whistle, De la Fuente admitted that second-half substitutions disrupted Spain's attacking rhythm, allowing Czechia to score. However, he insisted that protecting players from fatigue and injury remains essential.

The coach revealed that no single player was asked to complete 270 minutes across the window.

"First half, we were dominant, creating chances. I don't think our attitudes changed in the second half, but we made changes and the tempo altered," De la Fuente said. "We lost a bit of sharpness, but we think a lot about how to keep our footballers well. None of my players has played three complete matches in this international window."