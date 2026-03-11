Lucky break for Alphonso Davies: FC Bayern announces diagnoses for Jamal Musiala and Jonas Urbig trio

Musiala, meanwhile, is suffering from "pain in his left ankle, which he injured in the summer," the club announced. He should therefore be able to return to team training soon. Musiala is still in the recovery phase after suffering a serious fibula fracture in the summer, which also affected all the ligaments.

Goalkeeper Urbig suffered a concussion in the final scene of the game and Munich's only goal. The 22-year-old collided heavily with Atalanta's Nikola Krstovic before Mario Pasalic slotted home the rebound to make it 2-1. Sporting director Max Eberl later explained that Urbig had been "a bit dazed" and "now has a huge headache, of course".

Sven Ulreich is now expected to make his season debut this Saturday. In addition to Urbig, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is also out again with a torn muscle fibre since last week. The 16-year-old keeper Leonard Prescott, who was in the Bayern squad for the first time in Bergamo, could be on the bench. For Ulreich, who waited a long time for a contract extension and then suffered a stroke of bad luck, it would be his first competitive match for Bayern since 21 September 2024. At that time, he was in goal for Bayern's 5-0 win over Werder Bremen.