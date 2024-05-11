Jurgen Klopp Man CityGetty
Liverpool's title challenge is officially OVER! Jurgen Klopp's slender hopes of ending Reds tenure with Premier League triumph killed off as Man City thump Fulham

Premier League

Manchester City's win over Fulham means it's now mathematically impossible for Liverpool to win the Premier League title this season.

  • Manchester City go top with win over Fulham
  • Liverpool now unable to finish first
  • Arsenal in action on Sunday at Manchester United
