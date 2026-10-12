Liverpool ready to REPLACE Jeremie Frimpong after defensive disasterclass against Man City

Liverpool are actively exploring the transfer market for a new right-back following growing internal concerns over the performances of Frimpong, as per Football Insider. The Netherlands international arrived at Anfield from Bayer Leverkusen last year in a high-profile deal worth £29.5 million, carrying a stellar reputation across European football.

However, his debut season on Merseyside has been plagued by frustrating inconsistency. The club is now seriously questioning whether Frimpong is the definitive, long-term solution on the right side of their defence.

With promising youngster Conor Bradley also struggling to maintain consistent fitness levels, the right-back position suddenly looks incredibly vulnerable for the coming months.