Liverpool player ratings vs Paris Saint-Germain: Arne Slot gets it all wrong again! Coach's Alexander Isak gamble backfires badly as Hugo Ekitike's injury compounds a miserable Champions League exit for the Reds

Giorgi Mamardashvili (6/10):

Alive to the danger to prevent Warren Zaire-Emery getting in on goal before making an unorthodox save with his fist while pack-pedalling to deny Dembele, who had tried to lob him. Twice easily beaten by the PSG No.10 later on, though.

Jeremie Frimpong (3/10):

An dreadful performance from the Dutchman, who wasn't too bad defensively but repeatedly gave the ball away during the first half. As a result, he was hooked at the break.

Ibrahima Konate (7/10):

A much better night for the Frenchman, who made one particularly important interception to deny Dembele during the first half, and did his best to keep PSG at bay for as long as he could.

Virgil van Dijk (7/10):

Looked certain to open the scoring only to be denied by a brilliant block from Marquinhos and marshalled his defence well for the most part.

Milos Kerkez (7/10):

Went so close to breaking the deadlock with a sliding effort at the back post that was brilliantly saved by Matvey Safonov before later making a mess of another chance on his weaker right foot. A solid showing overall, though.