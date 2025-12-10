Getty Images
Why Liverpool have no plans to give miffed Mohamed Salah big Anfield send-off ahead of AFCON exit & potential January transfer in wake of incendiary outburst - explained
Liverpool prepare to host Brighton but will Salah play?
Salah was left out of the squad for Liverpool's Champions League win over Inter in Milan last time out following his explosive criticism of the club and manager Arne Slot. Currently it's not clear if he will be involved against Brighton on Saturday at Anfield. Slot has said he has "no clue" if Salah will play for the club again, with Saudi Pro League sides reportedly interested in trying to bring the forward to the Middle East in the January transfer window.
Salah has said he feels like has been "thrown under the bus" at Liverpool and that he does not know why he has been benched in recent weeks as Slot attempts to turn around his team's poor form. The Egyptian star also stated he had "no relationship" with Slot and that he feels that "someone doesn't want me in the club."
Why Liverpool won't give Salah big send off
The situation means that Saturday could potentially be Salah's last-ever game for Liverpool and will certainly be his last appearance at Anfield for some time even if he does stay for the rest of the season. Yet the Merseysiders have no plans to give Salah a bid send-off ahead of his departure for AFCON, as reported by The Telegraph. The Reds do not want potential admirers to feel that Salah's time at the club is up as they are keen to "protect any potential future transfer fee". It's thought that giving Salah a big farewell would weaken the club's position in any transfer negotiations in January or beyond.
Salah vows to be at Anfield for Brighton match
Salah has vowed to be at Anfield for the Brighton game, although he does not know if he will be playing or spectating once again. He told reporters: "Yesterday I said to [my parents], 'Come to the Brighton game'. I don't know if I am going to play or not but I am going to enjoy it. In my head, I'm going to enjoy that game because I don't know what is going to happen now. I will be at Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go the Africa Cup. I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there."
Liverpool have the day off on Thursday but are due to train on Friday, at which point it may become clearer as to whether Salah will be recalled to the starting XI or not by Slot.
Saudi clubs lurk as Salah exit talk grows
Speculation that Salah could move on this winter is growing, with Saudi Arabia a potential destination. "There is competition within the Saudi league to bring in Salah," a source told AFP. "It's not only the PIF-affiliated clubs." Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli are all reportedly interested along with Al Qadsiah.
Salah admitted back in May that he thought he would move to Saudi in the summer before signing a new contract with Liverpool. He told On Sport : "It was a good opportunity to me, if I hadn't renewed with Liverpool it would have happened. My relations with SPL officials are very good, we talked a lot, and the negotiations were serious."
He added: "The negotiations were long, I know the club's policy [in negotiations], we reached a middle ground that made us all happy. Part of the pressure on the club came from the fans, I know from the start that they wanted me to continue, and they played their role in all of this."
