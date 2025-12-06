‘I can’t believe it’ - Mohamed Salah gives explosive interview and says he’s been ‘thrown under the bus’ at Liverpool after being benched by Arne Slot for third straight match

Looking to find a way to resurrect Liverpool’s form in what has been a torrid 2025-26 season so far, head coach Slot has named Salah among the substitutes in the last three league fixtures against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds.

However, while the Merseysiders recorded a 1-0 victory over the Hammers on 30 November, they have been unable to kick on since then, requiring an own goal from Sunderland defender Nordi Mukiele to earn a point against Sunderland, before twice throwing away the lead to draw with Leeds.