Matthew Judge

‘I can’t believe it’ - Mohamed Salah gives explosive interview and says he’s been ‘thrown under the bus’ at Liverpool after being benched by Arne Slot for third straight match

Mohamed Salah delivered an astonishing interview in the aftermath of Liverpool’s dramatic 3-3 draw against Leeds on Saturday, accusing the club of “throwing me under the bus” and saying his relationship with manager Arne Slot is broken. The Egypt star, who has been benched for the Reds’ last three Premier League games, said he will say “goodbye” to supporters in next weekend’s clash with Brighton at Anfield.

    Looking to find a way to resurrect Liverpool’s form in what has been a torrid 2025-26 season so far, head coach Slot has named Salah among the substitutes in the last three league fixtures against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds.

    However, while the Merseysiders recorded a 1-0 victory over the Hammers on 30 November, they have been unable to kick on since then, requiring an own goal from Sunderland defender Nordi Mukiele to earn a point against Sunderland, before twice throwing away the lead to draw with Leeds.

  • Salah lets rip after Liverpool draw at Leeds

    Salah told VG Sport: "I can't believe it, I'm very disappointed. I've done so much for this club, everyone can see that over the years, especially last season. To be on the bench, I don't know why. I feel like the club is throwing me under the bus. That's how I feel. I said many times before that I have a good relationship with the manager, suddenly we don't have a relationship, I don't know why. It's not acceptable to me, to be honest. I don't know why it always happens to me. 'We throw Mo under the bus, because he's the problem.' I don't think I'm the problem."

    More to follow.

