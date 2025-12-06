Getty Images Sport
‘I can’t believe it’ - Mohamed Salah gives explosive interview and says he’s been ‘thrown under the bus’ at Liverpool after being benched by Arne Slot for third straight match
Salah has been named on the bench for Liverpool's last three games
Looking to find a way to resurrect Liverpool’s form in what has been a torrid 2025-26 season so far, head coach Slot has named Salah among the substitutes in the last three league fixtures against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds.
However, while the Merseysiders recorded a 1-0 victory over the Hammers on 30 November, they have been unable to kick on since then, requiring an own goal from Sunderland defender Nordi Mukiele to earn a point against Sunderland, before twice throwing away the lead to draw with Leeds.
Salah lets rip after Liverpool draw at Leeds
Salah told VG Sport: "I can't believe it, I'm very disappointed. I've done so much for this club, everyone can see that over the years, especially last season. To be on the bench, I don't know why. I feel like the club is throwing me under the bus. That's how I feel. I said many times before that I have a good relationship with the manager, suddenly we don't have a relationship, I don't know why. It's not acceptable to me, to be honest. I don't know why it always happens to me. 'We throw Mo under the bus, because he's the problem.' I don't think I'm the problem."
