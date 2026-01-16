Liverpool could get rid of BOTH Mohamed Salah & Virgil van Dijk to 'indulge Alexander Isak & Florian Wirtz' as Stan Collymore foresees major summer transfer exits

It could be that neither forms part of Slot’s plans in 2026-27. Collymore can see that scenario playing out, with some huge decisions needing to be made on Merseyside that take sentimentality out of the equation.

Quizzed on whether Salah remains a club legend alongside the likes of Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, Kevin Keegan and Steven Gerrard, following his shock outburst, ex-Reds frontman Collymore - speaking in association with BetWright betting - told GOAL: “I think he’s up there with them. His numbers add up, his trophies add up. I think he's not a victim of modernity, but he knows that, in this day and age with a camera stuck in front of you and people filing live on social media, that any words go around the world very quickly.

“Don’t forget, Liverpool is a global club. A lot of those supporters that don’t go and watch week in, week out would turn around and say ‘I’ve watched him the last four or five games and he has been poor’. In parts of the world where Liverpool have a huge supporter base, a lot of them will simply support Mo Salah.

“They do support the club and their team, but we have got the cult of personality in football clubs more than ever. Particularly abroad, the big European football names. It probably started with [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo and this latest generation will follow them as brands as much as the club that they play for. Although Mo Salah isn’t in the category of Ronaldo and Messi, he’s certainly in the category one down. I think a lot of Liverpool fans have a lot of empathy and sympathy for him.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!