'Kissed & made up' - Revitalised Mohamed Salah tipped to have major impact at Liverpool in second half of season as Reds praised for 'stroke of genius' handling of saga
Salah directed explosive outburst at Liverpool
It appeared on December 6 as though Salah’s days at Anfield may be numbered, a matter of months on from signing a two-year contract extension. Unhappy at being benched by Arne Slot, the 250-goal winger admitted to seeing his working relationship with a Dutch tactician break down while accusing Liverpool as an institution of throwing him under the bus.
Salah was subsequently dropped for a Champions League clash with Inter, but stepped off the bench to provide an assist in a Premier League win over Brighton. He then headed away with his country on Africa Cup of Nations duty as transfer talk continued to rage on Merseyside.
Honour contract or seek transfer: What next for Salah?
Quizzed on whether Salah will go on to see out his contract or find a new challenge early in 2026, ex-Liverpool striker Owen - speaking in association with AFCON betting - told GOAL: "I can see him seeing it out. I wouldn’t be surprised if it ended but if I was a betting man, I would say that he will see it out.
"They have almost kissed and made up. Mo has played at Anfield in the meantime. When he comes back from AFCON, it’s not going to be the frenzy that it could have been. I was surprised, actually, that they brought him back in so soon. Having done that now, it actually looks like a stroke of genius in many ways because of that reason - there isn’t going to be a big circus when he comes back, or as much of a circus.
"I can definitely see it. Especially the way that Liverpool are going. [Alexander] Isak has now got a long-term injury, [Hugo] Ekitike has got a short-term injury. The other day when they were playing, if you think Mo Salah, Ekitike and Isak, that is as potent - when everyone is in top form - as good individually as anything you will see in world football. Obviously they have all got to make it work together.
"To see what they are depleted to now, they are playing players in positions that they are not accustomed to, or not a natural position, it shows you - a year or so ago it was an embarrassment of riches, so many attacking players, and of course with the tragedy with [Diogo] Jota, letting [Darwin] Nunez go, letting [Luis] Diaz go, okay bringing a couple in, they have got injured and Mo Salah is on international duty. It’s almost like, ‘oh my goodness, who is going to score?’
"I watched the game the other day and looked at the team before the game and was thinking ‘who is going to score a goal - okay everyone can score - but who is going to be a banker?’ Mo Salah is a banker to score goals in the vast majority of games. Liverpool haven’t got that.
"I think the last month or so, I think Liverpool will really need him and there is nobody that naturally fits on that right-hand side either. I think Liverpool, maybe a month ago they had the perfect opportunity if they wanted to get out of that, if they wanted to cash in, that was the perfect opportunity. Now, things change quickly in football and they really need him. I can see him coming back, reinvigorated and ready to make a big difference."
Still a legend: Did Salah tarnish his reputation?
In the immediate aftermath of aiming an explosive blast at Liverpool, it was suggested by some that Salah may have tarnished his reputation as a club legend - with it appearing unlikely that the Premier League and Champions League winner would go on to complete a decade of loyal service.
Asked if that is the case or whether Salah will continue to stand alongside the likes of Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush and Steven Gerrard, Owen said: "I think he will. Everybody makes the odd mistake in life. I don’t think he’s committed the biggest crime in the world.
"Basically, he was frustrated that he’s not playing and felt that he was a scapegoat and vented his anger. That’s not the biggest crime in the world, is it? In fact, quite the opposite. In a day and age where people are refusing to play and hold clubs to ransom and all the other things that go on, here’s a player that actually was so sick that he wasn’t playing - after all that he did for the club - that he said ‘I think I should be playing and feel as though I’m being thrown under the bus’. Ok, you shouldn't say it but there is no capital punishment here.
"It’s actually quite refreshing to see a player so passionate to play, so passionate to break records and to win. Okay, he went over the top and shouldn’t have said what he said, but that’s the attitude you want players to have. In fact, every single player should be thinking that. It’s just that Mo Salah said it. That’s the mistake he made."
Liverpool waiting on Salah's return from AFCON title bid
Salah and Egypt will be back in action on Saturday when facing Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals. Liverpool, meanwhile, who extended their unbeaten run to 10 games with a goalless draw away at Premier League leaders Arsenal last time out, are preparing to face League One side Barnsley in the FA Cup third round.
