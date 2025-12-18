Getty Images
Will Liverpool sell Mohamed Salah? Jamie Carragher answers January transfer question and doubles down on ‘disgrace’ comment after explosive outburst from Reds superstar
Salah outburst: What Carragher said in response
The two-time Premier League title winner, who only signed a two-year contract extension in April, also claimed to have seen his working relationship with Arne Slot break down. He was, in the wake of a dramatic 3-3 draw at Leeds, subsequently dropped for a Champions League clash with Inter at San Siro.
Reds legend Carragher told Sky Sports at the time: “I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game. Some people have painted it as an emotional outburst, I don't think it was. Whenever Mo Salah stops in a mixed zone, which he's done four times in eight years at Liverpool, it's choreographed with him and his agent to cause maximum damage and strengthen his own position.”
Did Carragher go too far in assessment of Salah's rant?
Carragher has now been asked, with Salah recalled and delivering an assist off the bench in a 2-0 win over Brighton, whether he went too far in his criticism of the 250-goal forward. He told the Stick to Football podcast: “No. I kept going because I kept getting asked questions about it. We were on the Champions League and Liverpool were playing that night, and there was the big story around Mo not travelling, so you couldn't get away from it. It was the biggest story in town for seven to ten days. I wouldn't take anything back.”
Pressed on whether the “disgrace” jibe was over the top, the former Liverpool defender added: “It was a disgrace. I don't mind someone having a different view, but you've got to back it up. People say [Ibrahima] Konate's not playing well, he's played every game - they haven't got another centre-back. So that's not a debate.
“You could say [Ryan] Gravenberch, they haven't got another holding midfielder. [Cody] Gakpo's been dropped, [Hugo] Ekitike's been out, [Alexander] Isak's been in and out, [Alexis] MacAllister has been in and out, and the full-backs have changed. Everybody in that team hasn't been playing well, besides [Dominik] Szoboszlai.”
Double standards: Salah told why he cannot be immune from criticism
Carragher went on to say after seeing Gary Neville suggest that Salah should have been introduced during a dramatic clash with Leeds at Elland Road: “These types of players who have these big egos, I get that [talking out]. But that's probably why it's taken so long to take him out.
“Earlier in the season, he was coming off in Europe; that was him getting rested. This was leaving him out. We always talk about a manager should never criticise his players in public. Can you imagine if Slot had said about Salah after the Leeds game, 'he's been awful all season, he doesn't get back, he doesn't score goals'? We would have gone, 'oh my god you can't say this, you can't say that'.
“But on the other hand, there's people defending the interview? If this was someone else, saying it about Salah, there would be uproar and rightly so. You can't say that. If this is someone who speaks to the media a lot and he's always in there, he doesn't speak to them. So when he does speak, he knows exactly what he's saying, he's clever.”
Transfer talk: Will Salah be sold by Liverpool in January?
Finally, Carragher was asked if he can see Salah leaving Anfield in January. He responded by saying: “I think if Liverpool get the money that they want, they will probably will. I think they'll think they don't want the hassle. I'd love him to stay and I think he can have a better send-off and have an impact between now and the end of the season.”
Salah has left the Liverpool camp momentarily in order to link up with the Egypt squad on Africa Cup of Nations duty. He joined the Reds from Roma in 2017 and has taken in 421 appearances for the club, helping them to eight trophies and himself to four Golden Boots and three PFA Player of the Year awards.
