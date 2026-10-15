Getty Images Sport
Goodbye, butcher?! Lisandro Martinez makes Man Utd exit decision after explosive Champions League outburst against Old Trafford hierarchy
Outburst sparks Old Trafford exit talks
Martinez has decided against renewing his contract, according to The Athletic, following a remarkable public attack on technical director Jason Wilcox. The 28-year-old’s current deal expires next summer, and although United possess a 12-month extension clause, the Argentine does not want it triggered.
The club is said to be hesitant to activate the option anyway, plunging the defender’s long-term future into serious doubt. Talks over improved terms have stalled since Martinez won the 2022 World Cup, leaving him frustrated over his salary compared to the squad's top earners.
With a summer departure now looking increasingly likely, Spain has emerged as his preferred destination. Atletico Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for the centre-back, fresh off inflicting a 2-0 Champions League defeat on United at the Wanda Metropolitano.
- Alterphotos
'I expect more from our technical director'
The contract impasse comes directly after Martinez took aim at the United hierarchy following Tuesday's bruising loss in Madrid.
"We have to bring in more players to compete," Martinez stated in his post-match interview. "I expect more from our technical director, I have to be honest."
The report added that Martinez’s outburst was not a calculated tactic to force a transfer. However, his astonishingly blunt assessment has sent shockwaves through the dressing room.
While several teammates reportedly share his concerns regarding Wilcox and the club's overall direction, the public nature of the rant caused friction. The timing and delivery of the comments surprised many, with at least one player confronting the Argentine behind closed doors.
Ratcliffe prepares to lay down the law
United's leadership will not let the situation slide. Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada, and Wilcox were all in attendance in the Spanish capital to witness both the defeat and the subsequent fallout. The trio are fully expected to sanction the defender, with a hefty fine anticipated.
Following the massive backlash, Martinez attempted to limit the damage via social media late on Wednesday night. Taking to Instagram, the defender insisted his words stemmed from "anger and frustration" at the result, stating that his ultimate goal is to see the club competing for major honours while publicly backing head coach Michael Carrick.
Despite the belated clarification, the damage appears to be done. The result in Madrid marked United's fifth consecutive match without a victory across all competitions, intensifying the pressure on a fractured squad.
- Getty Images Sport
A tense return to Carrington
The United squad is scheduled to return to training on Thursday morning following a day off, where the club's hierarchy is expected to formally address Martinez's conduct. Management must decide quickly on an appropriate punishment to restore order and maintain squad harmony.
Attention now turns to whether Carrick will drop the defender for Sunday’s crucial Premier League trip to face Leeds United at Elland Road. Given the tense atmosphere and a dismal run of form, the manager faces a massive selection headache as he attempts to steady a sinking ship.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting