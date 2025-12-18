Double delight for the Lionesses! Sarina Wiegman wins Coach of the Year and Michelle Agyemang bags Young Sports Personality at 2025 awards

Wiegman spoke of her delight after picking up another trophy. She said: "It's an absolute honour to be here again. Thank you to BBC and the judges. I would also like to congratulate all the coaches who have been so successful with their teams this summer. I would like to the thank the FA. The FA is always so supportive and creates the environment we need to be at our best. This award is for the players and staff. I have been part of a tremendous team, an incredible group of players and staff. I think we need to be the best prepared, we need to be our best, but what made an absolute difference is that we were the best-bonded team - and we were so together. The togetherness in this team was so special and it was incredible to be apart of. Finally, I would like to say that every coach - especially every female coach - enjoy yourself, have fun. You can absolutely make a difference!"