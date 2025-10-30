Michelle Agyemang's worst fears confirmed as Lionesses star suffers season-ending ACL injury in huge blow to England, Brighton & Arsenal's teen sensation

The news is a serious blow to all parties. Agyemang has emerged as a game-changing talent for England in what has been an incredible six months for the forward. After scoring 41 seconds into her international debut back in April, which only came about after the Lionesses' squad was hit hard by injuries during that camp, she was then included in the squad for the European Championship and would score in both the quarter-finals and the semi-finals on her way to becoming a European champion and being named the Young Player of the Tournament. She looked set to only add to that experience and continue her growth as a talented prospect over the next few months, but will now be sidelined for a significant period instead in what is a horrible way for what had been an excellent year to end.

Agyemang will miss out on those development opportunities at club level, too. Despite some believing her breakthrough at Euro 2025 could be the springboard for a greater role at Arsenal this season, the teenager returned to Brighton on loan for the 2025-26 campaign, a move which guaranteed more game time and, with it, chances to learn. It felt like the right decision for all parties and the early knockings of this season seemed to confirm as much. Now, though, her focus will turn to an entirely different challenge which lays ahead in what is also a real blow for a Brighton side she has been a central figure in.