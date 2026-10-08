AFP
Lionel Scaloni launches bid to keep Walter Samuel in Argentina backroom staff as post-Messi era begins
Scaloni battles to prevent departure
According to TyC Sports, Scaloni has launched a concerted effort to convince trusted assistant Samuel to commit his future to Argentina. The former defender had previously intended to step down when his contract expires in December to pursue head coaching opportunities in Europe. Scaloni's determination to keep his right-hand man is seen as a vital step in maintaining stability amid the team's wider transition following Messi's retirement.
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Head coach addresses assistant future
Prior to Tuesday's meeting with Benin, Scaloni prioritised friendship over professional ties when asked about his colleague's potential exit: "There is no question that, beyond being extremely important, he is my friend. I want what is best for him. If he wants to make a decision, it is only fair that he can do so."
Despite giving his full blessing, the manager pulled no punches on the void Samuel would leave behind: "The door is open for him. There won't be any issue if that's what happens. It would be a massive loss, and we'll see what happens if he isn't here moving forward."
Trophy haul underlines backroom influence
The former Boca Juniors stalwart Samuel has been an integral pillar behind La Albiceleste's era of global dominance throughout his eight-year spell on the backroom staff. Their coaching partnership helped deliver the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles, the 2022 Finalissima, and the crowning 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar. That decorated record also includes a third-place finish at the 2019 Copa America and a runners-up medal at the 2026 World Cup.
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Historic milestone awaits tactician future
Scaloni is now just one signature away from making history as the first manager to lead Argentina across three separate World Cup cycles. Keeping his trusted staff intact provides a critical foundation as the Pujato-born coach begins reshaping the squad for the 2030 tournament. The immediate challenge for the South American giants is sustaining their winning momentum as they embark on a new competitive cycle without their long-time talisman on the pitch.
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