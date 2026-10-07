ZUMA Press Wire
Simply irreplaceable! Emotional Lionel Scaloni breaks down over loss of 'greatest footballer in history'
Scaloni reflects on dream managerial tenure
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni spoke to the media following his side's 3-0 victory over Benin, offering emotional reflection on managing his country's greatest icon. Scaloni admitted the emotion of the evening was overwhelming as he reflected on their shared achievements.
The coach guided Argentina to four major trophies alongside his legendary skipper.
The night marked the conclusion of a historic manager-captain partnership.
- AFP
Manager hails captain's unique brilliance
Scaloni expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to coach the world champion forward throughout his tenure. "It has been a dream come true. I never thought I would be the coach of the best footballer in history," Scaloni said. "We are eternally grateful to him for giving us the opportunity to be with him."
The head coach struggled to hide his emotion when considering the future without his captain.
"The tears are because so many things are going through my head," Scaloni admitted. "Not seeing him anymore will be sad."
Rebuilding around collective team unit
Addressing the challenge of moving forward, Scaloni conceded that no single player can replicate Messi's game-changing abilities. "We are working with young players now, and this continues, but the feeling of having him on your side is incomparable," Scaloni stated. "I have never seen that aura in anyone else in my life."
He emphasized that team unity must now compensate for the loss of individual genius.
"That player who could unlock the game with his brilliance, you don't have him anymore," he added.
- AFP
Scaloni focuses on new generation
Despite the emotional departure, Scaloni remains confident in the collective strength of the national squad moving forward. "The only way to compensate for his absence is with a great team, where everyone contributes," Scaloni concluded. "We do have a team that can achieve many things together."
"There will never be anything like him on the pitch. The legacy he leaves is incredible."
Scaloni will now turn his attention to integrating emerging talents for upcoming international campaigns.
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