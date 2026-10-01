Lionel Scaloni hails Boca Juniors sensation Leonel Flores after fearless Argentina debut against Bolivia

The teenager's fearless approach on his senior bow drew significant praise from the Albiceleste boss during his post-match press conference. Speaking to journalists, Scaloni stressed the need to manage the winger sensibly: "We ask the young lads to produce what they do for their clubs. If they came here and didn't, that's when we'd be concerned. Leo does it very well, and we have to protect him. We need to stay close to him and manage him properly. I know El Vasco (Arruabarrena) and El Mono Markic know how to handle him at Boca."

The head coach concluded: "He is a talent who must be nurtured, just like Franco [Mastantuono]. That is the only way they will bear fruit. It would be incredible if he produced every match what he showed today in 10 minutes, but we must keep our calm. On our part, we will always take care of him."