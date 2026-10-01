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Lionel Scaloni hails Boca Juniors sensation Leonel Flores after fearless Argentina debut against Bolivia
Teenager seizes senior international opportunity
The spotlight in Cordoba shifted straight to the Boca starlet, who grabbed headlines with an unapologetic second-half cameo. Replacing Lisandro Martinez with ten minutes remaining, the 19-year-old showcased fearless dribbling and nearly capped his debut with a goal, only for Guillermo Viscarra to parry his volley from Roman Vega's cross. The friendly ultimately wrapped up an emphatic 4-0 win for the 2026 World Cup runners-up in front of a jubilant crowd at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes.
- AFP
Scaloni calls for patient development
The teenager's fearless approach on his senior bow drew significant praise from the Albiceleste boss during his post-match press conference. Speaking to journalists, Scaloni stressed the need to manage the winger sensibly: "We ask the young lads to produce what they do for their clubs. If they came here and didn't, that's when we'd be concerned. Leo does it very well, and we have to protect him. We need to stay close to him and manage him properly. I know El Vasco (Arruabarrena) and El Mono Markic know how to handle him at Boca."
The head coach concluded: "He is a talent who must be nurtured, just like Franco [Mastantuono]. That is the only way they will bear fruit. It would be incredible if he produced every match what he showed today in 10 minutes, but we must keep our calm. On our part, we will always take care of him."
'This is a dream come true'
The confident cameo marked another milestone in a rapid rise for the forward, who has made just 17 senior outings for Boca since his first-team debut on July 16, 2026. Reflecting on the milestone with reporters, Flores said: "Yes, this is a dream come true, something I've strived for since I was a little boy. I'm delighted for myself and my family, who have always stood by me. Now it's about pushing on for more."
Revealing the instructions delivered by Scaloni before stepping onto the pitch, the winger explained: "He asked me to do what I do at Boca, what I've been doing for my club, and that's exactly what I did. I played with composure and with all the confidence he gave me, and things turned out really well."
Underlining his self-belief on the pitch, he added: "I'm pleased with the minutes I got. Playing football makes me happy. Ever since I was a kid, I've had plenty of personality; when it comes to playing the game, I don't care who is in front of me."
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Demanding schedule awaits emergent prospect
The resounding victory over Bolivia provides a solid platform for Scaloni to press ahead with his squad overhaul ahead of a friendly against Burkina Faso on October 3. That fixture serves as the prelude to Lionel Messi's emotional farewell against Benin at the Estadio Monumental three days later. For Flores, his spirited ten-minute run-out in Cordoba presents a compelling case for further minutes should Scaloni rotate his side across the upcoming matches.
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