'It's exciting to see their faces!' – Lionel Scaloni opens up on giving debuts in Cordoba

Speaking to reporters, Scaloni revealed his pride at witnessing debutants sing the national anthem alongside experienced squad leaders. He emphasized that every player entering the squad brings genuine joy and excitement, which translates directly onto the pitch.

Scaloni asserted that representing Argentina remains a sacred privilege for players old and new.

"It was wonderful to see so many young players enjoying themselves and singing the national anthem like any other player," Scaloni told media. "For any coach, it's exciting to give a player their debut. For a national team coach, even more so, because you can see on the players' faces what it means to play in this jersey."



