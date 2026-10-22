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Lionel Messi’s No.10 shirt didn’t ‘kill’ Ansu Fati but ex-Monaco star admits Barcelona wonderkid has not lived up to ‘great’ potential
Product of the fabled La Masia academy system
As a product of the fabled La Masia academy system in Catalunya, Fati burst onto the scene when making his competitive debut at 16 years of age. He was considered to be the hottest of prospects at that point and a potential heir to Messi’s crown.
A bright start was enjoyed to his senior career, with the promise of plenty more to come. An unfortunate meniscus tear during the 2020-21 campaign kept him out of action for over 300 days and stunted early progress.
Fati did take in 51 appearances for Barca in 2022-23, reaching double figures on the goal front for the first time, but was never quite the same player after working through an injury nightmare. He was loaned out to Brighton in 2023-24.
Little impact was made in the Premier League, leading to another move being sanctioned when Monaco came calling. Fati completed a permanent switch there in the summer of 2026, with a four-year contract being signed.
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Fati inherited Barcelona's No.10 shirt from Messi
Peak form and fitness are still being sought by a man that has 10 Spain caps to his name. Did taking Messi’s No.10 five years ago ultimately do Fati few favours? When that question was put to Grimandi, the former Monaco star - who was speaking courtesy of BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “Unfortunately his body didn't help him to perform. He has had a lot of injuries.
“He was a talented player when he was young. I followed him a lot because I went to watch him many times when he was in Barcelona. I do not think that the pressure has killed him. I think his body didn't help him to perform.
“I don't think he has the ability of [Lamine] Yamal. He's still below these top players, but it's a shame because he could have been great. He still has time to come, but so far I think it's not what we expected from him when he was young.
“I don't think it's the pressure of getting the number 10 that’s killing him. He's talented, but not as talented as top players.”
Will Fati join another elite club in the future?
Fati is still just 23 years of age, meaning that time is on his side when it comes to rediscovering a lost spark. Could he work his way back to the top of the global game and join another elite club at some stage?
Responding to that question, Grimandi added: “First of all, I think he has to perform in his club at this moment and he does not do it because he does not play. For me, what is important is to come back in shape and to play on the long term in the club and score goals.
“But he hasn't done it for a few seasons, so the next target for him is to play in game after game and keep his body fit to see what he can do. He will score goals because he has that inside himself, but now it's time to play six months on the long term to be sure that he can do it.”
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Spain international focused on finding form & fitness
Fati opened his goal account for 2026-27 when finding the target in Monaco’s Europa League win over CSKA Sofia. He will be hoping to making a positive impact in that competition again on Thursday when lining up against Freiburg.
He may never scale the heights that Messi has, but deserves plenty of credit for embracing the toughest of challenges with La Liga heavyweights and has refused to let the odd career stumble knock him entirely off track.
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