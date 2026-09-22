'It was a no-brainer!' - Lewis Hall reveals why he snubbed Man Utd to spearhead Newcastle’s new era under Matthias Jaissle

Addressing the summer speculation surrounding Manchester United, Hall insisted the transfer rumors did not derail his concentration. "No, honestly, it didn't [affect me]," he told Chronicle Live. "I guess whenever you're linked to another team, you know that you're doing something right. I guess it's just a credit to your own performances and how you are as a player, how you are as a person. I took that as a positive, but at the same time, I knew how much I love playing here and I knew that since the manager came in, I knew the ambitions and what we wanted to achieve."

Outlining how quickly Jaissle convinced him to commit his future to the club, Hall added: "After not many conversations, not many training sessions, I knew that the manager was going to be really good for this club and I knew that as a team, bringing in new players and improving the squad was really important and as soon as we did that, it was a no-brainer really to sign."

Hall was also full of praise for Jaissle's management style, stating: "He's a top guy. He's been so good to me. He gives me the licence to express myself as long as I do the defensive work and do the running that's required for this position, which is quite a lot of work. But I'm happy to do it as long as it benefits the team. He's been a positive for everyone who's come in so far."



