Leonel Flores returns to Boca Juniors after impressive Argentina debut cameo

The fearless cameo produced by the teenage debutant drew warm praise from senior national team manager Scaloni. Speaking after the final whistle, the 48-year-old stressed the vital need to manage the youngster's long-term development carefully: "We ask the boys to do what they do at their clubs. If they come here and don't, we'd be worried.

"Leo [Flores] does very well and we have to take care of him. We have to be close to him, support him. I know that Vasco (Arruabarrena) and Mono Markic know how to handle him at Boca."

Scaloni re-emphasised that patience remains essential for sustained success: "He's a talent we have to nurture, just like Franco [Mastantuono]. It's the only way we'll get results. It would be incredible if he could do in every match what he did in 10 minutes today, but we need to take it easy. We'll always look after him."