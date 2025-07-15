The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-finals have set the stage for a thrilling encounter as England are set to lock horns with a formidable Sweden side on Thursday evening in Zurich. And the Lionesses, captained by Leah Williamson, know they will be facing one of the most consistent and dangerous teams in football.

Williamson wary of 'relentless' Sweden

Wants to see more respect for opponents

Determined to seal spot in semi-finals