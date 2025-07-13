England women's player ratings vs Wales: Electric Ella Toone leads lethal Lionesses in tearing minnows apart to set up Euro 2025 quarter-final with Sweden

Victory never looked in doubt for Sarina Wiegman's side once Georgia Stanway had broken the deadlock, with their European title defence still intact

England ensured their European title defence will go on as a ruthless 6-1 win over Wales on Sunday evening secured the Lionesses' place in the quarter-finals at Euro 2025, where they will face Sweden after finishing second to France in Group D. Sarina Wiegman's side knew that they had to beat their neighbours in St. Gallen in order to book their ticket for the knockout stages and once Georgia Stanway broke the deadlock on 13 minutes, the three points seldom seemed in doubt.

That opener did come in controversial circumstances, with Carrie Jones deemed to have tripped Stanway in the penalty area. Once VAR intervened, there was little doubt about the location, but certainly some about the severity of the touch from the Wales forward. England had no such complaints, with the Bayern Munich midfielder converting from the spot to dampen the spirits of the underdogs, who had started well.

From there, it was one-way traffic. Ella Toone made it two after 21 minutes and went on to assist the next couple in an electric first half performance, with her terrific cross to Lauren Hemp and accurate cut-back to Alessia Russo both converted. That clinical touch allowed Wiegman to make plenty of early subs with a quarter-final berth secured, too, and it two of those introduced put the gloss on things, as Beth Mead and Aggie Beever-Jones combined twice to get their names on the scoresheet.

There was also time for Wales to enjoy another memorable moment at their first major tournament, as Jess Fishlock punished England in transition late on with a great run and pass that was only enhanced by Hannah Cain's finish on the end of it. Despite the scoreline, it was a strike that produced perhaps the loudest roar of the day, owing to the incredible support the Dragons have had in Switzerland. But that was their final action of this historic summer, with them bowing out at the group stages. For England, focus now turns to the last eight and a meeting with Sweden on Thursday.

GOAL rates the Lionesses' players from the Kybunpark...