Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu clear the air over phone call after Inter captain blasts midfielder while Serie A giants drop asking price amid Galatasaray interest
Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu had a tense phone call to clear the air after the Inter captain slammed his team-mate after the Club World Cup.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Lautaro blasted teammate after Cup exit
- Both held tense phone call to explain
- Galatasaray eye deal as price drops