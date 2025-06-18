Inter and Galatasaray at impasse in Hakan Calhanoglu talks with Turkish giants offering just half of Serie A side's asking price after reaching agreement with playmaker
Turkish giants Galatasaray want to sign Inter's Hakan Calhanoglu but the two sides are unable to reach agreement on the transfer fee.
- Galatasaray plan on bringing Calhanoglu to Rams Park
- Inter want €40m for the playmaker
- Turkish club has an agreement with the player