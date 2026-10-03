Getty Images Sport
Yamal, Rodri and Merino on target as Spain continue their dominant Nations League campaign
Early dominance sets the tone
Spain wasted no time asserting their dominance at Estadio Carlos Tartiere. They took an early lead in the sixth minute when Lamine Yamal fired a brilliant left-footed strike into the top corner following a neat pass from Dani Olmo. Spain continued to apply pressure, and their efforts were rewarded again when Rodri doubled the advantage in the 35th minute. Rodri unleashed a precise right-footed shot from the centre of the box, leaving Czechia goalkeeper Antonín Kinsky with no chance and sending the home crowd into wild celebrations.
- AFP
Czechia threaten a second-half comeback
Despite the two-goal deficit, Czechia showed resilience after the break and managed to pull one back. In the 69th minute, Jirí Sláma finished off a swift counter-attack, driving a low shot into the bottom corner after being set up by Adam Hlozek. Czechia pushed for a dramatic equaliser, testing David Raya, but they ultimately fell short. The defeat means Czechia have now lost their third consecutive match in Group 3, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the table without a single point and facing the serious threat of relegation.
Merino secures all three points
As the match entered its final stages, Spain regained control and effectively ended the contest. Mikel Merino, who came on as a substitute, capitalised on a late fast break in the 89th minute to slot home the third goal. The 3-1 victory ensures Spain have won all three of their group stage fixtures, collecting a maximum nine points. Spain currently sit in first place, enjoying a three-point advantage over second-placed England, who have six points, while Croatia linger in third position with just three points following the latest round of matches.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for Spain?
Spain will now look to carry this perfect record into their next UEFA Nations League fixture as they aim to officially book their place in the knockout stages. Meanwhile, Czechia face an uphill battle and must desperately search for a vital victory to keep their survival hopes alive.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting