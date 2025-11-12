Kylian Mbappe cheekily tells Real Madrid target Dayot Upamecano there are 'better teams' than Bayern Munich as La Liga side eye free transfer for French defender

Mbappe, speaking at a press conference, was full of admiration for Upamecano’s recent form but couldn’t help letting a playful smile slip when asked whether his teammate should stay in Munich.

“He’s doing very well, he’s very confident, full of self-assurance. He’s in the debate about who is the best defender in the world,” Mbappe said. “For me, he’s one of those dominant defenders. He’s capable of keeping up with the forwards, of winning duels. He’s a tactical asset.”

With a grin, Mbappe added a line that quickly caught fire: “He’s at a big club, Bayern, there’s not much better… But there are better ones [smiles]. I’m not going to say anything, I’m not going to get into that debate, out of respect for his club and for him, because I know that if I say something he’ll be under more pressure. But when you talk about a player of this calibre, all the clubs will be on the lookout to sign him.”

