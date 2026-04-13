Mbappé suffered a bloody gash above his right eye during Friday’s disappointing 1-1 draw with FC Girona, and he was still reporting discomfort two days later. Real insisted the decision to rest him was purely precautionary.

Real have yet to confirm whether the forward will be available for Wednesday’s clash. However, his omission would be a surprise unless the cut proves more troublesome than expected. Los Blancos must overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit at the Bernabéu, and Mbappé scored their sole goal in that match.

With 45 goal contributions in 38 competitive matches, Mbappé remains Madrid’s most potent attacking weapon, ahead of Vinicius Junior, who has been involved in 30 goals.