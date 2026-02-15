'Kids would maybe call it slavery!' - Patrice Evra claims cleaning Cristiano Ronaldo's boots was 'a reward' at Man Utd

Evra is not convinced that said changes should be considered a good thing. He has told The Telegraph of how stars of tomorrow were forged during Sir Alex Ferguson’s iconic reign at Old Trafford: “Back in the day the kids cleaned our boots – but it was like a reward. ‘Oh my god, I am cleaning the boots of Ronaldo or [Roy] Keane or [Ryan] Giggsy. If you do this today the kids will maybe call it slavery. It is not their fault it is because we give them everything. It is different education, different parents. In the past we learned the tough way and that is what we know and that is where we perform the best.

“If Ferguson gives some of those kids the hairdryer I am not sure they come and show up the next day in training. Could I blame them? No. Because it is a different generation. It is society. It is bigger than football.”